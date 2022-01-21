PDP Gaming Remote Control for Xbox | $15 | Amazon

I don’t use my smart TV functions. I’ve always just run Netflix, Hulu, Prime, and whatever else from my Xbox. Though it is annoying to need to wait those four seconds as your controller is turning on to do anything. It took me way too long to consider just getting an IR remote for my Xbox and let me tell you. I don;t know what I was waiting for. This PDP gaming remote is officially licensed by Xbox and will just work with no need to sync devices. The buttons are also all motion backlit so it’s to navigate while watching TV in the dark. The remote is down to just $15.