Kindle Paperwhite | $115 | 23% Off | Amazon

We’re all going to “read more” “next year” but time and motivation can be hard to come by. The Kindle Paperwhite provides solutions to your resolutions: an easy-on-the-eyes eReader that holds a whole library for you. With ten weeks of battery life and an adjustable, natural-looking, glare-free display, the Kindle Paperwhite keeps you focused. The text is even adjustable; if a bolder size is more comfortable for you , then so be it. Carry this lightweight reader on your commute and squeeze in a few more pages before work. Right now Amazon’s offering the Paperwhite for 23% off. Maybe you’ll read so much in 2023 you’ll start a book club.