Kindle Paperwhite Essential Bundle | $138 | Amazon



Do you remember reading? A lot of us used to read when we were younger, but as the years go on and things become more hectic, it can be hard to find time for it. This is especially true when you can just look at your phone to waste time, but it doesn’t have to be that way. The Kindle Paperwhite Essential Bundle is an ideal panacea to this, and it’s currently 34% off at $138. The Kindle Paperwhite Essential Bundle comes with a Kindle Paperwhite with a 6.8" screen with an adjustable warm light, up to ten weeks of battery life, and fast page turns, and comes with no ads, an Amazon Fabric Cover, and a power adapter too, so it’s got everything you need to start reading more right away.