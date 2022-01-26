Skil 20V Charger | $20 | Amazon

Skil 2- Tool Driver Set | $8 0 | Amazon

Skil 6-Tool Set | $199 | Amazon

Skil is selling several tool sets for big discounts right now on Amazon. If you just need a Skil 20V charger, you can pick up an extra for $20—that’s a 50% price drop. For 42% off, you can also get a 1/2" cordless drill driver and 1/4" hex impact driver with two 2.0Ah batteries and a charger. Finally, this 6-tool set is only $200—down from $389—and comes with a drill driver, PWRJump charger for mobile tool charging (with an included USB port if you want to charge up your phone), circular saw, impact driver, and more. These Skil deals don’t happen as often as some other brands’ do , so if you pref er Skil , now might be the time.