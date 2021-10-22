Funko Pop - Squid Game - Seong Gi-Hun | $11 | Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop - Squid Game - Oh Il-nam | $11 | Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop - Squid Game - Kang Sae-byeok | $11 | Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop - Squid Game - Cho Sang-Woo | $11 | Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop - Squid Game - Abdul Ali | $11 | Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop - Squid Game - Red Soldier | $11 | Entertainment Earth
Funko Pops have arrived from all of Netflix’s hit new miniseries, Squid Game. Honestly, it was just a matter of time for these to come out given how popular the series has become. There are six figures total—one of the red soldiers in a mask and then five of the games’ participants. These include Seong Gi-Hun, Oh Il-nam, Kang Sae-byeok, Cho Sang-Woo, and Abdul Ali. The players are sporting props from the various games like the bags of marbles, the dalgona candy, and the glass hopping numbered bib. I just wish they had one of Gong Woo in a suit with his hand raised, ready to slap me. Perhaps if we get a second batch.
Pre-orders are available now for $11. The vinyl figures are set to release in March 2022.