Funko Pops have arrived from all of Netflix’s hit new miniseries, Squid Game. Honestly, it was just a matter of time for these to come out given how popular the series has become. There are six figures total—one of the red soldiers in a mask and then five of the games’ participants. These include Seong Gi-Hun, Oh Il-nam, Kang Sae-byeok, Cho Sang-Woo, and Abdul Ali. The players are sporting props from the various games like the bags of marbles, the dalgona candy, and the glass hopping numbered bib. I just wish they had one of Gong Woo in a suit with his hand raised, ready to slap me. Perhaps if we get a second batch.

Pre-orders are available now for $11. The vinyl figures are set to release in March 2022.

Six Funko Pop vinyl figures from Netflix's Squid Game are releasing March 2022 and are available to pre-order.

Six Funko Pop vinyl figures from Netflix's Squid Game are releasing March 2022 and are available to pre-order. Buy for $11 from Entertainment Earth

Six Funko Pop vinyl figures from Netflix's Squid Game are releasing March 2022 and are available to pre-order. Buy for $11 from Entertainment Earth

Six Funko Pop vinyl figures from Netflix's Squid Game are releasing March 2022 and are available to pre-order. Buy for $11 from Entertainment Earth

Six Funko Pop vinyl figures from Netflix's Squid Game are releasing March 2022 and are available to pre-order. Buy for $11 from Entertainment Earth