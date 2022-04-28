Sun + Stone Eliana Flats | $29 | Macy’s | Use Code FRIEND

As soon as the temperature hits around fifty degrees, I’m ready to ditch my snow boots for cute colorful flats. I live in them in the spring and summer; that time is just around the corner. These Sun + Stone Eliana Flats are 42 % off and come in ten colors.

Flats can be a staple for any wardrobe and pull all outfits together. They can be dressy or casual. Flats go with everything from sundresses and suits to jeans and flowy skirts. The ballet flat is a comfy and understated way to pull a look together. These particular ones have a cushioned insole with memory foam, so they are good for hours of wear. If you have a job where you are on your feet, the breathable lining keeps your toes airy, and the slip-resistant sole keeps you safe on the go. The outside is made from easy-to-clean microfiber fabric, so don’t fear a little dirt. Blue, red, leopard print, whatever your tastes are, grab a few to pair with all your ensembles.