One of the best parts of the holidays are all the novelty Advent calendars you get to buy for
your loved ones yourself and slowly open during the lead-up to Christmas.
But if you’re impatient like I am, then you might not want to wait until December to start opening your Advent calendar. Or maybe there’s just one toy in there that you need to have right now, but you aren’t sure where in the calendar it resides. In our new Spoilin’ Santa series, we’ll be popping open a bunch of the most popular calendars early, so you can more easily find your favorite little gifts.
Today, we’re cracking open Funko’s new Marvel Funko Advent calendar, which is full of tiny, adorable Marvel heroes and villains. The calendar celebrates the company’s 80th anniversary, and as such, these Funkos are styled from the comic books (sorry, MCU fans). Our spoiler list gives you a chance to see which day you can expect to open up your favorite heroes, and if your #1 hero made it into the calendar at all. Impatient superhero fans: assemble!
December 1: Iron Man
No duh, he’d be first.
December 2: Captain America
Not surprising either. Don’t worry, he has his shield, it is on his back.
December 3: The Hulk
A little surprised that the Hulk isn’t bigger than Iron Man and Cap, but I digress.
December 4: Thor
Thor looks very mighty with all of that hair.
December 5: Spider-Man
For Peter Parker fans, his Spider-Man is up first.
December 6: Loki
Loki has a ponytail. We were divided on loving and hating him.
December 7: Venom
Venom was among our favorites from this calendar.
December 8: Daredevil
These are the most unsettling Funko eyes we’ve seen.
December 9: Black Widow
Small, but could totally kick my ass.
December 10: Spider-Man (Earth-1610)
In case you’re tired of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, Miles Morales is also in the mix.
December 11: Doctor Strange
The eyebrows on this guy.
December 12: Black Panther
Capes back to back here.
December 13: Thanos
In case you can’t tell from the photo, Thanos does have all of the Infinity Stones on his gauntlet.
December 14: Spider-Gwen
Not far after Miles, we’ve got Spider-Gwen.
December 15: Captain Marvel
Strong hair game.
December 16: The Punisher
Wow, I thought Doctor Strange’s eyebrows were intense.
December 17: Vision
I can see why they changed Vision’s color scheme in the MCU.
December 18: Rocket Racoon
Nothing cute and cuddly about this Rocket!
December 19: Groot
This Groot is a crowd favorite in the office. He’s also slightly bigger than everyone else!
December 20: Star-Lord
Peter Quill looking tough as nails.
December 21: Ultron
Hate is a strong word, but hate is the word that comes to mind here.
December 22: Iron Fist
Did anyone ask for this? Serious question.
December 23: Gamora
Look at the little knives in her hands. So cute.
And, on the 24th day of Christmas, you get... a LUMP OF COAL, for looking early!
Just kidding.
December 24: She-Hulk
She-Hulk was a kind of out of the left-field inclusion.
Interestingly, on the box, there are photos of Hawkeye and Ant-Man, but neither hero is included in the Advent calendar. Maybe they’ll be exclusive to the Jeremy Renner Store?