“Shoulder ride! Shoulder ride! Shoulder ride!” When you’re on the go with your kids, you’re bound to hear this chant sooner than later. And now you can give them the Rolls-Royce experience thanks to the world’s first shoulder carrier for children. Named Invention of the Year by Time Magazine, three Norwegian dads have finally solved every family’s challenge when being active together. No more need for strollers or other heavy equipment. Place the child safely on your shoulders and start exploring the world together.

G4 Shoulder Carrier | Now Available | MiniMeis

In just two years MiniMeis has sold over 150,000 carriers to families in more than 150 countries. Seven years ago Norwegian dads Tarjei and Julius were looking for the best way to bring their kids on adventures. So they used their shoulders, like their parents before them. The problem was that it was not safe or comfortable for more than a few minutes. After five years of development, the first shoulder carrier in the world was ready for sale. And the icing on the cake? It folds up nice and compact just like a laptop!