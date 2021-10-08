Record Player Bluetooth Turntable | $51 | Amazon



Need a new place to play some of your favorite records, but don’t want to break the bank? Pick up this $51 Record Player Bluetooth Turntable at Amazon right now. You get a 3-speed record player that can handle 7-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch vinyl with built-in speakers and a replacement needle to boot. It can also stream songs from your iPhone or Android device so you don’t have to worry about getting your vinyl out at all. One of the coolest parts of the whole thing, however, is the fact that you can record your own vinyl to USB. This turntable makes a great gift, but you’ll probably want to keep it for yourself, too. So you might want to grab two.