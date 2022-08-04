Crux Artisan Series 7.5" Immersion Blender | $45 | 50% Off | Bed Bath & Beyond



Let’s talk immersion blenders. If you know, you know, and if you don’t, you’re missing out, dude. Blend soups, emulsify salad dressings, perfect your pesto—all with a hand blender as your sous chef. This Crux Artisan Series Immersion Blender is 50% off right now, and it is a dream—it is cordless and rechargeable with up to 15 minutes of continuous blending. Plus, it comes with a whisk attachment for fluffy egg whites. Immersion blenders are pros at handling hot soup too—and when you’re done perfecting your broccoli cheddar, pop the attachments in the dishwasher and enjoy your good soup.