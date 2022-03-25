Sony SRS-XP700 Portable Wireless Speaker | $400 | Best Buy

You might be used to Bluetooth speakers being of the handheld, do-stuff-around-the-house-while-listening-to-podcasts variety, and truly, that is one of the best things to come of the modern era. However, maybe this hasn’t been on your radar: massive, party-sized Bluetooth speakers. Sony has one, called the Sony SRS-XP700 Portable Wireless Speaker—what a name, right?—that stands tall at 27", and boasts what the company calls “Omnidirectional Party Sound,” which, like the product name, is very hip, very cool. What it means is there is a rear tweeter so you can stick this thing in the middle of a room and it won’t just blast one side of it. The speaker has 25 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash-resistance, a USB port for playing your music from it or charging your phone, and a Party Connect feature which allows for synchronized music to be played from up to 100 supported Sony Bluetooth speakers, simultaneously. This speaker is currently marked down by $150 from its usual $550 price, and it’s almost certainly perfect for making your friends finally listen to Sextown, USA by Sparks.