JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth Speaker | $150 | Amazon



This is a solid Bluetooth speaker that’s both portable and waterproof so you can take it pretty much anywhere. It’s got an optimized long-excursion driver, dual JBL bass radiators, and a separate tweeter. T hat means it makes good sounds and sounds good. Yo u’ll get 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. That’s 20 hours in a row you can be listening to the Over the Garden Wall soundtrack . It’s fall after all and you deserve to listen to something cozy. You can get it for $30 off in a variety of colors.