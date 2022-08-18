HoMedics SoundSpa Sound Machine | $22 | 12% Off | Harmon



Goodnight, and don’t forget to smash play on your $22 sound machine from HoMedics. HoMedics brings all the hits—ocean, white noise, summer night—all the relaxing noises you need to drift off peacefully into that good night. This compact little machine even has something for the kiddos—a “heartbeat” setting that makes babies feel safe and secure. To get technical, the unit can be powered by either an outlet or a battery—just in case you travel with the device, or there’s a power surge but you still need your white noise. Hit that timer for 60 minutes and snooze your way through the dreamland setlist for 12% off.