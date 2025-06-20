Handheld gaming has surged over the past decade, led by the Nintendo Switch and followed by devices like the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go. Sony’s answer is the PlayStation Portal Remote Player for PS5, which is currently discounted $20 for the refurbished model.

Visually, the PlayStation Portal resembles a DualSense controller split around an 8-inch screen. The design is comfortable, instantly recognizable, and seamless for PS5 owners. It supports gameplay at up to 60fps with a crisp 1080p display and comes in white or midnight black.

Unlike other handhelds, the Portal isn’t a standalone console. It doesn’t run games locally, instead streaming them from your PS5 or via the cloud. In that way, it’s closer to the Wii U GamePad than the Nintendo Switch.

Using PS5 Remote Play, you can stream both PS5 and PS4 titles already installed on your console. This makes the Portal ideal for shared households, letting someone enjoy a game privately while the TV is in use.