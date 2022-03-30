NeverCurl Rug Grippers | Amazon | $14 | Promo Code 10QDACNY

Having hardwood floors is nice and all, but you’ll often end up wanting to decorate them with rugs. Those rugs are also nice and all, but they bring along a unique set of problems that can be tough to solve. For starters, on some floors rugs can slide around wildly, which is great for Ferris Bueller impressions, but actually kind of dangerous normally. Not only that, but rug corners can end up curling up fairly rapidly as kids, pets, or even adults accidentally scuff them as they walk past.

There’s a simple solution for both of those issues though, in the form of the NeverCurl Rug Grippers. Normally $16, you can knock 10$ off using promo code 10QDACNY, and these things will help solve your rug-based issues. These little V-shaped things stick to the underside of the corners of a rug to help keep the corners down, but also give the rug some extra grip on hard floors. They’re easy to apply, and you get eight in a pack, which should cover you for two rugs, or just serve as a backup in case something happens to one of the corners.