Almost every kitchen could use more storage or counterspace, right? Enter this well-reviewed, highly versatile wood utility cart from Amazon, now 64 percent off. Users awarded it 4.7 stars out of 5 for its design and durability, calling it a lifesaver that blends into kitchens large and small. And now it’s just $74.50, the best price we’ve seen in months.

Kitchen utility cart | 64% off | Amazon

The cart is about 20 inches deep, making it a perfect solution for apartments and smaller homes. It includes a pull-out cutting board and a knife block, as well as a push handle that can double as a rack for kitchen towels. Reviewers praised its functionality as a food prep station, buffet table for dinner parties and even storage for bulky countertop appliances such as microwaves and mini-dishwashers. Solve your kitchen storage headaches and get this deal while it lasts — just $74.50 from Amazon.