Okay, so, bath salts in a mug are kind of a cliche holiday gift at this point. I’m not even sure why we ever paired them, apart from the fact that generally the bath salts can fit in the mug? But if you actually kind of missed out on getting one this year, then Macy’s has your back: Mistletoe Farms 6-Piece Holiday Spa Gift Sets have been marked down to just $15, and the pickings are good. This sweetly wrapped set will normally go for about $50, so you’re saving 70% on a kit that includes a bath bomb, a bottle of bath salts, a scented candle, two wash cloths, and a pumice stone for your gross feet. Both Snickerdoodle and Vanilla scents are on sale, but neither are edible, FYI. Soak up this deal! You deserve it.