Bnext VR Headset for iPhone and Android | $26 | Amazon | Promo Code 1419LPNE



Jumping into virtual reality doesn’t mean you have to buy the latest and greatest tech. You can try some cool VR stunts with a cheap headset. That’s what the Bnext VR Headset, now $26 at Amazon when you use the promo code 1419LPNE, is for. You can use this headset with compatible smartphones to check out VR games and videos without breaking the bank. It won’t be the highest quality ever, but it’ll work for some of the simpler experiences. It’s lightweight and comfortable, with a soft nose piece so you can settle in for movies, and you can use it with a variety of different services. It’s great if you want to see what the hubbub is all about before “leveling up,” so to speak. Just strap it on and jump into another world. It’s really cool enough that you’ll be ready for more, very quickly.