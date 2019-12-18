So You're Throwing a Holiday Party…

Photo : Amazon

You’ve got the booze, light bites, and a painstakingly crafted Spotify playlist. You’re ready to host a holiday (or New Year’s Eve!) party at your place. Now look around: H ow does the space itself actually, y’know...look? I mean, sure, it’ll be nighttime. And, of course, there’ll be people everywhere, so no one’s expecting to walk into a perfectly styled Architectural Digest cover shoot. But...but could it maybe look a little more, well, settled? Homey? Decorated?!

Below, check out affordable home decor pieces you can buy on Amazon to easily make your home or apartment look totally chic in time for the first guest’s arrival:

Marble Coasters

Rivet Marble Coasters Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Now, Amazon’s seeming inability to program any kind of useful curation algorithm infuriates me as much as anyone. That’s why I find it helpful to know a few owned brands to search for when looking in specific verticals. Rivet is Amazon’s in-house line of mid-century modern furniture and decor and a good go-to for affordable West Elm-esque pieces, from couches to cushions. These marble coasters look stylish and won’t break the bank.



Decorative Tray

D’Vine Dev Ceramic Decorative Tray Photo : Amazon

I watched a lot of Nailed It! over Thanksgiving with my nieces and nephews (anything other than Fuller House...).



If I learned one thing, it’s that Nicole Byer should be a full-blown, mega movie star. But if I learned two things, it’s that half of serving food is just about presentation. Throw those until-recently-frozen pastry puffs you bought at Trader Joe’s on a porcelain serving tray and prepare to blow away your friends and family with your hosting prowess.

Woven Basket

Chicvita Large Jute Basket Woven Storage Basket with Handles Photo : Amazon

Stray blankets the dog sleeps on? Throw ‘em in a natural fiber storage basket. Old issues of The Economist you keep promising yourself you’ll read this weekend? Throw ‘em in a natural fiber storage basket. Dirty sneakers? Throw ‘em in a...okay, you get the idea.



And remember: the better looking the basket, the worse the shit you throw in it matters.

Fake Candles

Vinkor Flameless Candles Battery Operated Candles Photo : Amazon

An open flame is great for adding ambiance...not so great when your curtains light on fire. This set of battery-operated LED pillar candles, all at different heights, would look great in an unused fireplace, or set around the food table for dramatic effect.



Soy Candles

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Lavender-Scented Soy Candle Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

One place you can feel pretty safe having a lit candle during your party is the bathroom. If someone knocks it over, the worst it will (probably?!) do is land in the toilet.



I love Mrs. Meyer’s for their clean, plant-derived products, and their glass candle jars are a real “bang for your buck” offering. Sure, you could go with the standard Diptyque ‘Baies’ number if you want to show off for your guests a little, but this thing is big enough to burn all night for literally a fraction of the price.

Want to go more seasonal? Try the brand’s pumpkin or apple cider scents.

An Area Rug

Choosing a rug for your home is a lot like buying a winter jacket. You can swing for the fences with something that makes a statement, or you can play it safe with a more neutral style. There’s not necessarily a right or wrong answer, but I will say it’s easier to make a room feel “done” with an area rug that really makes its presence known.



Throw Pillows

Stone & Beam Indigo Woven Diamond Decorative Throw Pillow Photo : Amazon

Throw pillows have always struck me as more expensive than they should be. But also, how often do you really invest in new throw pillows? If yours are looking a little worse for wear this holiday season, consider investing in a few new styles before your big party.



Counter Stools

Ravenna Home Dawn Nailhead Saddle Counter Stool Photo : Amazon

Obviously the goal at a party is to get people moving and grooving, but it’s not a bad idea to have a little extra seating on hand when the energy level flags. These counter stools from another Amazon owned-brand, Ravenna Home, clock in at just a hundred dollars for two and are bound to come in handy for your Oscar/Super Bowl viewing party early next year.



A Festive Banner

“Jingle and Mingle” Glitter Banner Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Because it’s not a party without a little merry-making!

