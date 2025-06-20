Snag a PlayStation 5 and All the Accessories for Steep Discounts with These Last-Minute Deals
Still looking for the perfect gift for the gamer in your life? Try these PlayStation deals.
Not sure what to buy the gamer in your life? Maybe you know someone who wants to try out the PlayStation ecosystem, but hasn’t yet pulled the trigger. Or maybe you want to get a system for yourself but haven’t yet found the best deal. Whatever the case may be, right now is the best time to save on a PlayStation 5 and accessories, so you can get all of it for a steep discount just ahead of the holidays.
Experience next-gen gaming with the all-digital PS5, featuring lightning-fast loading, incredible graphics, and deep immersion through the DualSense controller. This slim model comes with 1TB storage.
This PS5 controller features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for enhanced immersion. Compatible with PS5, PC, Mac, and mobile devices. Multiple colors available.
This premium gaming headset features planar magnetic drivers for exceptional audio quality, AI-enhanced noise cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life.
All deals are available at PlayStation Direct through December 24, 2025. Free standard shipping on all orders. Make sure you lock your selections in just in case - these sales likely won’t hang around for long!