Snag a Panasonic Lumix DC-G100 Camera with a Free Accessory Kit for $200 off

If you’re looking for a new camera, we’ve got a great suggestion for you. Check out the Panasonic Lumix DC-G100, which is on sale at Adorama for just $548 right now, which is $200 off its normal price of $748. For 27% off, you get this camera as well as a 12-32mm lens and a free Mac Accessory Kit, all worth a whopping $844! Have we piqued your interest yet? We thought so. But here’s a bit more about the camera before you decide to lock in your purchase, which, don’t get us wrong, you definitely still should. Here’s what you’ll be getting.

Panasonic Lumix DC-G100 with Free Accessory Kit | Adorama |$548

This camera doesn’t disappoint. Imagine shooting smooth, high-resolution QFHD 4K 24p/30p videos and crisp FHD at 60p, all with the convenience and ease of a compact camera. What sets the G100 apart, aside from its great picture, is its user-friendly features. Plus, it’s super compact and lightweight even with a lens attached. The optional tripod grip helps you keep a steady hold on the camera with USB connectivity. And with the Mac Accessory Kit, you get $844 worth of goodies, like a SanDisk Extreme card, Corel Software Kit, Power2000 DMW-BLG10, and much more. Your’e saving a bundle here for a great shooter, so if you’re on the fence, our advice? Just get it! You won’t regret it.