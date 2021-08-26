SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD Card | $140 | Amazon



It’s crazy to think about how much storage space gets packed into a microSD card, and it’s pretty amazing when you want to carry around a heap of games on your Nintendo Switch or media on a smartphone or tablet. Not to mention Valve’s new handheld console, the SteamDeck, set to launch later this year.



Advertisement

If you’re looking for a huge chunk of storage within the teeny-tiny footprint of a microSD card or are sick of deleting games off your Nintendo Switch to make room for more , here’s a great deal: right now, you can grab a SanDisk Ultra 1TB card for $140, a 39% savings off the list price. This matches the best price at Amazon since Prime Day.



This story was originally published by Andrew Hayward on 03/22/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 08/26/2021.