Free Mini Goddess Mascara on Orders Over $100 | Eye of Horus Cosmetics



Eye of Horus is an Australian high-quality cosmetic company that focuses on cruelty-free and mindfully developed products in the heart of the outback . The founder has a background in organic skincare and applied all that knowledge when she started Eye of Horus. This award-winning luxury brand ties in beauty traditions to empower anyone who uses each item. Putting performance first, each product is all-natural and keeps your beauty rituals in mind. Its award-winning formulas complement everyone’s natural beauty.

In honor of National Lash Day right now, you can grab the top-selling Goddess Mascara mini for free with any order over $100. On the market since 2011, this little wonder tube has been purchased over 150,000 times worldwide. It has become a down- under cult favorite amongst makeup artists, beauty editors, and everyday Aussies. This mascara glides on gently and smoothly for all-day wear. It’s is formulated with Moringa Oil to be gentle to each lash, smudge-proof, water-resistant, and never clump .

This deal is currently running and will end on February 21.