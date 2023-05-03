Snack Elegantly With This Cheese Board That’s $38 Down From $72

This cheese board is the woman who has it all: ramekins, knives, and an elegant design not unlike a fibonacci spiral. She’s beauty, she’s grace, she’s 45% off (plus a couple extra bucks when you clip the coupon). Perfect for book club snacking, because that 13" diameter feeds a crowd.
Watch
Snacktaku Drinks Pepsi's Time-Jumping 1893 Cola Flavors
Share
Cheese Board Set | $38 | 45% Off + Coupon | Amazon
If you aren’t nerdy about cheese knives, each of those funky utensils serve a different purpose depending on the cheese type. As for cleanup after you’ve ascended to dairy gourmand heaven, that folding part comes apart so you can wipe every inch. This is Amazon’s #1 bestseller in cheese boards too—so you know it’s good.
Advertisement