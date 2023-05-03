It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Kitchen

Snack Elegantly With This Cheese Board That’s $38 Down From $72

This board is 45% off—plus clip the coupon for an extra couple bucks.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
This 45% off cheese board comes with all the accouterments for a charcuterie setup.
This 45% off cheese board comes with all the accouterments for a charcuterie setup.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

This cheese board is the woman who has it all: ramekins, knives, and an elegant design not unlike a fibonacci spiral. She’s beauty, she’s grace, she’s 45% off (plus a couple extra bucks when you clip the coupon). Perfect for book club snacking, because that 13" diameter feeds a crowd.

Watch
Snacktaku Drinks Pepsi's Time-Jumping 1893 Cola Flavors
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Cheese Board Set | $38 | 45% Off + Coupon | Amazon

If you aren’t nerdy about cheese knives, each of those funky utensils serve a different purpose depending on the cheese type. As for cleanup after you’ve ascended to dairy gourmand heaven, that folding part comes apart so you can wipe every inch. This is Amazon’s #1 bestseller in cheese boards too—so you know it’s good.

Advertisement