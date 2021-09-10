Indie Lee Squalane Facial Oil | $17 | Ulta

Indie Lee is a great company known for its serums and oils and today one of their best is 50% off. The Squalane Facial Oil is what you’ve been looking for if you’re a bit red or suffering from irritated skin. Squalane is the key here. I’ve had serums with it on and off over the years and boy, it does wonders. It vibes with all skin types are will smooth any problem spots out with 100% pure ingredients. Squalane doesn’t clog pores even though it is an “oil.” It will clear dead skin away and revitalize your face to return it to its beaming glory. Indie Lee is also a company that prides itself on being Leaping Bunny certified. And when formulating their products they do so without the over 1,000 banned ingredients. Great company, great product, great price. Win-win-win.

