It's all consuming.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Beauty & Health

Slow Down Your Shaving With This 22% Off Braun Epilator

The flexible head lets you reach areas you didn't even know you needed to reach.

Erin O'Brien
Braun Epilator Silk-épil | $140 | 22% Off | Amazon
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Sure, it’s the winter, and you’re not really shaving your legs. But it’s a great time to start a new habit so it sticks for shorts season. The Braun Epilator is kind of wonderful for easy habits—one pass and you’re good for about a month. Using its tweezer system, this Epilator removes hair at the root, which keeps it from growing back fast. Its flexible head helps you reach the weird angles you might not think about every day, and the included exfoliator brush prevents awful ingrown hairs too. The world is your smooth, smooth oyster.

