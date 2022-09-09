JBL Live 650BTNC Headphones (Black) | $100 | Amazon
JBL Live 650BTNC Headphones (White) | $100 | Amazon
Everyone deserves a nice, comfortable pair of quality headphones, whether you’re commuting on the train or just hanging out at home. The JBL Live headphones are an excellent choice. You’ll be able to enjoy 20 hours of noise-canceling streaming on a single charge and up to 30 hours when ANC is off. It’s also Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatible, meaning you can just tap the ear cup to start up a playlist, text a friend, check the weather, and more. The JBL Live headphones are one sale for 50% off in both black and white right now at Amazon.