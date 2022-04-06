Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer HD112 | $200 | Macy’s



Don’t be like me today and compromise on your sleep only to still show up with wet hair. The Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer dries hair quickly so you can get some extra shut eye in the morning without risking any heat damage. It features heat control, which measures outlet heat to make sure the temperature is consistent and that your hair doesn’t get damaged. Your style is sure to last, as HyperAIR includes sensors that recognize stylers and correspond the heat and airflow to match. This blow dryer works for any hair type and has three heat and three airflow settings, which can be changed manually . You can currently snag great hair at $30 off the usual price, selling for $200.

