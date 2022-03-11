Garmi n Venu Smart Watch | $175 | Amazon

All smart watches continue to live in the shadow of the Apple Watch, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find one that offers great features and value and works well with your Android phone. Take the Garmin Venu, marked down to just $175 from its usual $350 right now—this watch offers up to 5 days of battery life, great workout-tracking features, and, apparently, can track your body energy? This bit of marketing speak appears to refer to the watch monitoring your restful periods, sleep, and more to tell you when the best time to exercise is. Apart from that, the watch also has an OLED display, smart notifications, Garmin Pay (which I’m sure lots of retailers are participating in), GPS, and even a little bit of onboard storage to keep songs on it for your workouts. Finally, Garmin offers downloadable, animated workouts so you can leave your phone behind while you do guided exercises right from your watch.