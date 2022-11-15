Anker Nebula Portable Laser Projectors | Up to 31% off | Amazon
We may be in November, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to pack it in and hang out indoors again just yet. Heck, just the other day it was 70° outside. This is perfect weather for a fire pit out back which you can complement nicely with a movie night. Anker has a variety of portable projectors in different budget levels that are easy to set up in your backyard or take with you to a friend’s house.
Anker Nebula Capsule Max | $376
The Anker Nebula Capsule Max is a smart Wi-Fi projector capable of stretching up to a 100" picture with an omnidirectional 360° speaker to hear wherever you’re seated in relation to it. It is ideal for low-light environments with its 200 ANSI lumen image.
Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p | $560
The Cosmos model is capable of HDR10 and has a brightness level of 900 ANSI lumen so you can watch your favorite movies or shows indoors or outdoors.
Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K | $1,100
The Cosmos is also available in 4K. Enjoy 360° sound with a brilliant UHD image.
Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K | $1,600
For those looking to get the absolute most out of your projector, the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser Projector shines with an intensity of 2,400 ISO lumens so you can even watch in a bright indoor environment with no issue. The 4K versions is on sale.