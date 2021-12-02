The Original Bear Paws Barbecue Claws | $13 + Clip Coupon | Amazon



From the department of “kitchen gadgets that kind of seem like a joke,” it’s these things. The Original Bear Paws Barbecue Claws, so named for, you know, their design and intended use, are ideal for shredding, lifting, and serving big ol’ hunks of meat. They’re crafted from BPA-free nylon, and are melt-proof, dishwasher safe, and hilarious to hold. No one cooking at home like they’re a professional pitmaster is doing it just for themselves, right? They like the show! So help them make a show of it with this extremely useful and also kind of silly stocking stuffer. They’re available in a variety of colors, but the classic gray is currently 9% off, plus has a coupon you can clip to bring the price down to $12. Rawr.