You don’t know your extended family that well, but you drew their name in family Secret Santa. That’s not a bummer—that’s an opportunity. See, you can snoop their social media, ask around, and still come up with a killer gift they may not have thought to purchase for themselves. We’ve picked some fun ideas for aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and the cousins you see every three years or so.

Look, it’s 50% off at Macy’s Early Black Friday Sale, and it’s suuuuper cute—especially if family Secret Santa has a budget. Your niece likes to cook and her whole deal is pink, heart-shaped, and cute. She’ll probably love it.

Uncles, cousins, and the amateur mixologist—this will teach them a skill for their cocktail arsenal. Add a few woodchips (included here in cherry), light it, and let it smoke the cocktail a few seconds. Simple to learn and very impressive.

Say it with me: aunts love throws. Probably cousins with starter homes and homebody lifestyles too—I’m just giving options. This handmade throw is large enough to encompass you, but also looks nice when folded, given its thick texture.

This Monopoly variation turns the rules on its head. It’s self-aware to know that Monopoly takes a hell of a long time—so this game has extra long rules and competitive chance cards. You’re guaranteed a text about how you created chaos at their family game night. Not your fault, actually.

You don’t know much about her, but your aunt/niece/cousin sure does have nice taste in ... stuff. This sample set has perfumes meant to evoke a place and time period, from their cult hit Jazz Club to cozy woodsy scent By T he Fireplace.

Because your nephew makes the Smash Bros. rules, and you’re only allowed to play on flat stages with no items. Not really fun, but he’s serious about it. And if he makes his friends use GameCube style controllers too ... forget about it.