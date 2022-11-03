Gifts for Mom | Amazon

Mom can be tricky to shop for, but there are some universal gifts out there that any mother would be happy to unwrap. If you’re struggling to find the right gift for Mom this year or just need some ideas as a jumping-off point, we have good news for you. We’ve compiled some surefire hits all moms would enjoy.

Moms go absolutely apeshit for pictures of their family . Want to easily put a smile on her face? Just print out some photos of you and your siblings or with the family pets or whatever you have and load them up in this frame. It will mean the world to her.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $10 at Amazon

Moms can be gamers? Hell yeah, they can! My mom endlessly plays phone games in front of the TV. Crappy little, ad-filled games you’ve never heard of but they keep her entertained. Last year I got her a Nintendo Switch and she’s been loving games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Clubhouse Games. Nintendo truly is for everyone.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $199 at Amazon

Mom works hard to keep to house tidy, but she doesn’t have to do it alone. Relive some of her motherly duty with a robot vacuum . Or, ya know, break stereotypical gender roles and you and dad can start cleaning up a bit more.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $179 at Amazon

Alexa devices are handy for pretty much anybody. The Echo Show lets you play music, pull up videos, automate tasks, and more.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $70 at Amazon

Succulents are a great way to add a little greenery to the home. These assorted potted plants come as a 20- pack and will surely brighten Mom’s day.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $21 at Amazon

Clip Coupon

Let Mom sit down and relax. This Shiatsu foot massager uses soothing heat, air compression, and deep kneading to improve blood circulation and foot wellness.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $70 at Amazon

Clip Coupon

A weighted blanket is something everyone can enjoy. After a long day, being able to just bundle yourself in a heavy blanket is a dream come true. It can also help with stress relief and anxiety.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $50 at Amazon

Mom has all sorts of beautiful necklaces, earrings , and bracelets you gifted to her previously, right? R ight? Best get her a lovely jewelry stand to organize all of them.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $22 at Amazon

Moms are big readers ! Treat her this holiday to a New Y ork Times #1 best-seller Any of them will do, such as this memoir by former child actor Jennette McCurdy best known for her role on iCarly.