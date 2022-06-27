Summer of Hair Love Sale | Ulta Beauty



With its heat, humidity, and spells of wet and dry weather alike, summer is unquestionably the worst season for the best hair. Fortunately, Ulta Beauty has introduced their Summer of Hair Love Sale just in time to save our styles and wallets . The sale runs in-store (and more conveniently, online!) between Sunday, June 26 and Saturday, July 16, which gives us all just under 3 weeks to load up on premium products for less. A lot of products, for a lot less. Because i n classic Ulta form, the sales are inclusive. I n other words, they’ve got offers for hair of every length, texture, color, and for those who like to purchase in bulk . For example, you can get Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off on brands formulated for curly hair in general , but also save 40% on jumbo Bed Head products specifically. Whether you’re trying to beat your salon’s prices or looking for something new, trust me: This sale won’t be a wash. Was that pun too much? Okay, I’ll rinse them all out. Start saving here, and y our selfies will thank us both.