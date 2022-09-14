Cariuma Leopard Collection | Cariuma

Cariuma’s focus is low-impact sustainability and shoes that will last. Their sneakers are meant to be worn for ages—timeless styles, instead of trend-chasing , with longevity built into the very con struction of the shoe. Among their pleasing neutrals are the neutral of patterns: leopard. Leopard really goes with anything, a nd this collection includes high tops, low tops, slip-ons, and a white shoe with a little leopard accent. Slip into these vintage inspired kicks with a 100% natural rubber sole to keep you comfortable for a long, long time.