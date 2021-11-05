Select Small Appliances | $10 | Macy’s



If you’re itching to get a jump on Black Friday deals, Macy’s has you covered. We’re not even a full week into November yet, and Macy’s has a sale on select small appliances that’s sure to make your kitchen (or holiday gifting haul) look as appealing as SkyMall catalog three hours into a flight . Particularly worth noting: A George Foreman 2-Serving Grill is down to $10 from $29, and if you’ve never used one, I’m here to assure you that it’s an astonishingly handy device. The Bella 5-Cup Drip Coffee Maker is on sale for $10 also, and guess what else is available? A deal on the Bella Hot Air Popcorn Maker for $10 (originally $30). Delightfully, that popcorn maker is available in three colors, which totally means it counts as a different gift for each person. There are additional deals, most of them $10 apiece, so tell your boss you’re taking a Fall Friday (it’s a thing) and pull up to the Macy’s small kitchen appliance sale, baby.

