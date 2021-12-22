Buy 1, Get 1 CBD Spice Drops | Sunday Scaries



If you haven’t landed on whether to be naughty or nice this year, Sunday Scaries has you covered. The brand’s Buy 1, Get 1 Holiday CBD Spice Drops sale is live, and it begs the ultimate question: What will you do with that second bottle? You could stash it for yourself, of course, or give to a friend so they’re able to enjoy this jolly jar of cinnamon and spearmint CBD-infused candy, too. Better still, you could leave one out for Santa, since that dude could surely use a little bit of relaxation this time of year. The thing is, you have to decide up front. Will you toggle the sale to Naughty, and get two bottles for yourself, or Nice, and have Sunday Scaries send one someone else’s way at no additional cost? The choice is yours, of course, but Santa’s always watching.