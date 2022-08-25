Amazon has a wealth of backpacks on sale for back-to-school, including recognizable brand names and cool shapes and styles. Sifting through the backpack selections can take a while , so here are the cutest, coolest, and most practical of the bunch for students of all ages.



This Adidas backpack is perfect for the hyper-organized, with five zippered pockets and an internal padded pocket that fits a 15" laptop sleeve. The Adidas Prime is considered an XXL backpack, and has LoadSpring shoulder straps —for the student with like, way too many binders.



This super-cute, accessory-driven choice is one of Amazon’s top rated backpacks! It can fit a 15" laptop and a 12" tablet with designated pockets for each. The waterproof material keeps nasty weather from infiltrating any of the many organizational exterior pockets.

This ultra-simple backpack is made of the same bonded fleece as Champion’s hoodies, and has a laptop sleeve and exterior water bottle pockets. Despite its cushy material , this backpack is quite strong, with reinforced straps and back—and has great ratings on Amazon to prove it.

Dickies is known for durable workwear, so this backpack is sure to last. The backpack has padded back support, and has been tested for total comfort and durability. An internal laptop strap keeps your computer from bouncing around as you skateboard to school.

The Fjallraven Kanken is the smallest and least supportive on the list, but I could not walk 15 feet on campus without seeing a Kanken in a forest green or mustard yellow. However, this is a functional accessory for tablet or analog notetakers, and is genuinely comfortable—the Kanken was created to prevent Swedish schoolchildren from experiencing back problems.