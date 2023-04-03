It's all consuming.
Shop Logitech's Spring for Savings Sale Event for Bigger Discounts the More You Buy

Need a new keyboard, mouse, headset, or webcam? Logitech has you covered.

Brittany Vincent
Choose multiple products during the Logitech Spring for Savings sale event and save more money.
Graphic: Brittany Vincent

Hankering for some new hardware? Logitech’s Spring for Savings sale is in full swing, and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your gear or snag that gadget you’ve been eyeing for a while. Why? Well, when you spend $120 or more, you’ll get a cool $20 off your order. But if you’re looking to splurge a bit and spend $250 or more, you’ll score a whopping $50 off instead. To claim these discounts, all you need to do is use the code LOGISPRING at checkout. Just remember, there’s a minimum of 2 items per order to qualify for the sale.

Logitech is known for their top-notch tech gear, and with this sale, you’ll find everything you need to elevate your setup. Choose from a variety of keyboards, mice, headsets, webcams, speakers, and more. Whether you’re a gamer looking to level up, a work-from-home pro seeking to enhance productivity, or simply someone who loves quality gadgets, there’s something for everyone here. The sale is going on through April 16, so be sure to lock in your picks before then! Heck, get something for your friends, too!

