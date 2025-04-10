Shop Huge Tech Deals During Best Buy's Easter Sale

Best Buy’s Easter Sale is officially live, and it’s packed with deals across every category and price point. Whether you’re upgrading your tech, refreshing your space, or shopping for gifts, now’s the time to grab what you need for less. The sale runs through April 20, but popular items are already moving fast—here’s a breakdown of what you can find in each price tier.

Deals Under $50 | Best Buy

Want to spend as little as possible, but feel like splurging? One of the top picks is the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) in Snow, a compact device that turns any TV into a streaming powerhouse. Another standout is the Anker PowerCore 10K Portable Charger, a sleek and powerful battery pack for keeping your devices charged on the go. From small appliances to wireless accessories, this category is ideal for simple tech upgrades without spending big.

Deals Between $50–$100 | Best Buy

If you’re looking to step up your game a bit, this tier includes some great mid-range options. The Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch is a standout—it’s lightweight, feature-packed, and perfect for tracking your health and staying connected. Another favorite is the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker in white, a stylish and easy way to make fresh sparkling water right at home. This price range is ideal for thoughtful gifts and practical home or tech upgrades.

Deals Between $100–$250 | Best Buy

This tier brings some serious value, especially if you’re looking to upgrade your entertainment setup or grab a powerful new gadget. Two of the most impressive deals here include the Toshiba 50" Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, which delivers a huge display with built-in streaming capabilities, and the Kodak Full HD Home Theater Projector, offering brilliant picture quality and a slim design perfect for smaller spaces. You’ll also find deals on premium headphones, home security systems, and more.

Deals $250 and Up | Best Buy

If you’re ready to go all-in on a big upgrade, this is the price range where the most dramatic savings kick in. The LG 65” Class UT70 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (2024) is a centerpiece-worthy screen for your living room, with smart features and crisp 4K visuals. There’s also the Samsung 50” Class DU7200 Series Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024), which delivers exceptional clarity and seamless app integration. From laptops to large appliances, this is where the biggest price drops are happening.

Best Buy’s Easter Sale is packed with tech, gadgets, and home upgrades for every budget. Whether you’re browsing by price or looking for a specific product, there’s no shortage of great finds. But they won’tbe around forever. These deals wrap up on April 20, and the best ones won’t stay in stock for long.