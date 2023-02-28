It's all consuming.
Shop Dagne Dover’s “Bye Winter” Sale for up to 25% Off Travel Bags and More

Practical, stylish, and eco-freakin'-friendly bags for everyone.

Erin O'Brien
Take up to 25% off eco-friendly bags at Dagne Dover.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

How freeing it feels to be like, “Bye, Winter! It’s March! See ya freakin’ later!” That’s Dagne Dover’s attitude—they’re giving you up to 25% off a selection of their favorites to say goodbye to the season. This sale includes many of their favorites in the winter seasonal colors—like the carry-on friendly Landon Carryall in “currant” (a deep maroon) and matching Ace Fanny Pack.

Bye Winter Sale | Up to 25% Off | Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover’s bags are lined with recycled Repreve material, which requires less water and less energy to manufacture. The exterior is made of a cushy neoprene that bends with the stuff you put in it—and that XL Landon Carryall can carry all. To the gym, to the airport, to work, and beyond—grab a great deal and embark on all the adventures spring may spring upon you.

