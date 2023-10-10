Shop All Home Deals At The October Prime Day Sale

In today’s constantly evolving market, innovation and efficiency are key when selecting household items. From cutting-edge kitchen appliances that elevate your culinary skills, versatile cleaning gadgets that keep your environment spotless, and sophisticated electronics that turn your home into a smart hub, this broad selection covers a variety of needs. Consider blenders with the power to pulverize your toughest ingredients, portable cleaners that tackle both carpet and upholstery, or highly intelligent robotic vacuums that take the effort out of maintaining clean floors. We also have high-tech toilet seats with exclusive features, compact stand mixers for the passionate baker, single-serve coffee makers for the caffeine aficionado, and even doorbells that double as security systems. Plus, for those interested in embracing healthier cooking habits, air fryers and premium knife systems are on offer. For the smart home enthusiast, a new generation of thermostats and outdoor lights perfectly combine functionality and style. To top it off, we’ve included indoor gardening kits for those with a green thumb. Continue on to discover these innovative products, designed to enhance and streamline your everyday life.

Prime Day Deal: This Professional-grade Vitamix Blender Is 45% Off

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade | $300 | 45% Off | Amazon



Sellout Risk: This Prime Day Top Deal Is Almost Gone Already

How do we know this top Prime Day deal is one to move on right this second? Because during last year’s Prime Day the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner sold clean out. It’s back right now for only $89 — one of the best Prime Day deals available — but you’d better hurry.



Take 32% Off Amazon’s Choice in Robot Vacuums—the iRobot Roomba i4

Robot vacuum this, robot vacuum that—you are a fool if you haven’t at least investigated what a robot vacuum can do for you and your household. iRobot’s Roomba i4 + EVO is legit super smart—this vacuum empties itself using its automatic dirt disposal, and knows to recharge itself in order to finish the job it started.

Prime Day: This #1 Bestselling Bidet Is 54% Off

Look, this bestselling bidet has ... pretty much everything you want from a toilet seat. It’s got a heated seat, a deodorizer. A remote control (yeah!), and a design that allows for no splash-back when in use. You can adjust the water spray, pressure, and the wand itself for the perfect angle. The wand even conceals itself when not in use, to keep itself clean. It’s all ... really impressive and high-tech bidet stuff, and will leave you feeling refreshed, and with the money you’d spend on a dozen extra rolls of toilet paper in your pocket.

Top Prime Day Deal: Take 32% Off the Essential KitchenAid Stand Mixer And Get Baking

This stunner is the KitchenAid Stand Mixer, and it’s an absurdly good piece of kitchen tech that’ll help you make cakes faster and better than ever, and with 32% off. The 3.5 qt variety is only $260, and goodness, will it stun the pastry chef in your life.

The K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker is Down to $60 From $100 for Prime Day

Today is a great day for coffee lovers on Amazon. The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, which is admired for its compact size and quality brew, is available for $60, down from $100 after a discount of 40%. Coffee enthusiasts, those living in small spaces, or simply fans of the Keurig brand should not miss out on this wonderful offer.

Get a Ring Video Doorbell for $150 Thanks To A 25% Discount for Prime Day

This Ring Video Doorbell 3 is 25% off, making it $150, and it’s amazing. No need to leave the couch to answer the door anymore. Just pull out your phone and check the Ring app to see who’s there via the 1080p camera. Then use the two-way talk function if you feel obliged to ask, “Who’s there?” You can even check on your front door when you aren’t home from wherever you are. Get notified on your phone if someone comes to your door.

Amazon’s #1 Bestselling Robot Vacuum is 27% Off Right Now: Top Prime Day Deal

Here’s some aspirational advice for you: Stop vacuuming. Well, technically, stop vacuuming yourself—and start letting a robot vacuum for you. This iRobot Roomba 694 is 27% off right now on Amazon, its lowest price ever. It doesn’t have the whistles and bells of some of the larger models, but it works just the same: with a three-stage cleaning system and a full suite of advanced sensors to keep it from bumping into your stuff (furniture, errant backpack, legs, you get the idea).

Prime Day Price Drop: The Bestselling Breville Barista Express is 25% Off

Want to save some money? Make your daily coffee drinks at home. But don’t just buy any old machine. Grab Breville’s Barista Express, which can grind coffee, foams milk, and make delicious espressos, no matter what kind you’ve got a taste for day in and day out. The digital temperature control makes sure you’re getting the exact temperature for perfect espresso. No wonder this is an Amazon bestseller - down from $750 to $560 for Prime Day only - ending in less than 24 hours.



The Bestselling Ninja Air Fryer is 31% off Right Now for Prime Day

Are you on the lookout for a gadget that revolutionizes your kitchen experience? Then look no further. Amazon provides a fantastic offer on the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer that offers you the daily dose of healthy, fast, and convenient cooking. This innovative air fryer cranks up 4 IN 1 Versatility - offering Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate programs, streamlining your meal preparations like never before.

Keep Cool With 30% Off This Amazon Smart Thermostat As A Pre-Prime Day Deal

Compatible with Alexa-enabled devices or the Alexa app, this Amazon Smart Thermostat was created in collaboration with Honeywell Home Thermostat Technology’s 130 years of experience. This Smart Thermostat is environmentally friendly: Energy Star certified and made partially of post-consumer recycled plastics, with recyclable wood-fiber packaging.

70% Off: Grow Your Own Herbs Indoors With the AeroGarden

Our cottagecore fantasy has to start small. Perhaps you live in an apartment instead of a spacious, desolate farm in magical New England (New England but with unicorns). That fantasy (which, of course, includes fresh herbs) doesn’t have to screech to a halt when you enter your 200 sq ft space, because the AeroGarden Harvest is on sale at Amazon for 70% off — just $50 instead of the usual $165.

Experience 25% Off Outstanding Decor with Govee, Discounted for Prime Day

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights is not just another set of outdoor lights - it is an enchanting decoration that astonishes with its colorful vibrancy and tech-savvy features available only on Amazon. This impressive lighting is currently discounted by 25%, making it an excellent time to upgrade the aesthetics of your outdoor space.

The Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System is a Hot Seller, 14% Off for Prime Day

The Ninja K32017 Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System is a prized collection of craftmanship, blending the best of quality, durability, and aesthetics. This remarkable knife system is sure to add a professional touch to your kitchen, enhancing your food preparation experience. Presented at an attractive 14% discount on Amazon, the Ninja knife system brings German ingenuity right to your kitchen countertop.

