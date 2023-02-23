It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Apparel & Shoes

Shop $25 Jeans at Jachs NY

$25 jeans? That's 85% off—and they'll last you a lifetime.

By
Erin O'Brien
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Shop $25 jeans at Jachs NY.
Shop $25 jeans at Jachs NY.
Graphic: Jachs NY

Jeans. A closet staple. Something everybody should have one or two pairs of. Or more, perhaps? Jachs NY has a $25 jeans sale going on right now—which is about 85% off each pair of jeans. That’s cheap enough for you to buy as many fades as you so desire.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

$25 Jeans | Jachs NY

Jachs NY jeans are 99% cotton with just a hint of stretch for comfort. Anyone who knows denim knows that the less stretch the better. That 1% stretch does a lot of legwork while the 99% cotton maintains the structure of the jean. Classic blue, darker blue, grey—stock up and stay comfortable with these $25 closet staples.

Advertisement
LifestyleApparel & Shoes