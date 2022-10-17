Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep (XBO/XSX) | $40 | Amazon

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep (PS5) | $40 | Amazon

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep (PS4) | $3 0 | Amazon

O ne of the better DLC expansions to come out of Borderlands 2 has now spun off into its own hard-to-p ut-down looter shooter —Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. Taking the tried and true formula of these games and giving it a Dungeons & Dragons coat of paint is a nice match for the series. If you’ve been curious to pick it up, you can check out Kotaku’s full review and pick up the game for $30 off . Play through alone or with friends in this pseudo-tabletop first-person shooter adventure.