Shave and Save With a Number of Braun Electric Razors for Up to 38% off

I’m a big fan of the electric razor. when I use a standard one, it always irritates my skin, especially on my neck, leaving me with a bad razor burn. not with an electric razor though. You’re able to achieve an incredibly close shave and leave your skin feeling great. If you’re looking to make the switch, Braun has several of its electric razors discounted today over at Amazon.
Braun Series 9 Electric Razor | 38% off
This electric razor can be used on wet or dry skin to achieve a close shave. It comes with a charge station as well as a travel case to take along on vacation, work trips, or wherever life takes you.
Braun Epilator Silk-épil Trimmer | 25% off
This convenient trimmer works wet or dry to painlessly remove hair around your armpits, legs, and bikini line.
Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 | 20% off
This electric trimmer comes with a precision head and a cute travel case. It has three different comfort modes of standard, gentle, and extra gentle to avoid discomfort.