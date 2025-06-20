Keeping your floors clean isn't exactly a fun job. But it is full-time, unfortunately. That’s why robot vacuums are so popular these days. But not all robot vacuums are created equal, and if you’ve been holding out for one that’s powerful, low-maintenance, and seriously discounted, this might be the time to pounce.

Right now, the Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum is down to $300, down from its usual price of $650. That's a significant discount, especially for a robot vacuum that uses Shark’s Matrix Clean Navigation, which maps your floors room by room and cleans in precise, methodical rows.

It doesn’t just bounce around the room like older models, though you can set up your own routine for it. But on its own, it's able to cover the entire floor surface and adjusts as it goes, whether it’s moving from hardwood to carpet or maneuvering around furniture.

Then there’s the self-emptying base, which can hold up to 60 days’ worth of dirt and debris. That means you’re not bending over every couple of days to empty a bin. The base is also equipped with true HEPA filtration, trapping dust, pet dander, and allergens.

So if you're tired of doing the same thing over and over and moving dirt around, it's time to let a robot handle it.