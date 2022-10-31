The Laundress Crease Release Spray | $8 | 58% Off

The Laundress makes gentle detergent that smells nice—or doesn’t smell like anything at all! But the Laundress’ Crease Release Spray is an all-timer—a travel-friendly bottle that relaxes wrinkled clothes. How? Beats me, but it works for cotton, linen, silk, wool—clothes and curtains too. And in addition to un-creasing your creases, it smells fresh—in the Laundress’ classic scent of “clean linens.” This bad boy is like a steamer in a bottle, and you don’t even have to call downstairs to see if the hotel owns a clothing steamer you can use and instead receiving an industrial one to your room and it’s like ... huh?