If you’ve ever considered getting an aquarium but you just couldn’t make enough space to do so, your watery prayers may have just been answered. The EcoQube Desktop Ecosystem is just $34 right now at SideDeal, and it’s going to change the way you think about displaying fish — if that’s something you have strong opinions on. It comes in two different sizes, and it’s a nice, simple (and practical) way for you to give your fish a lavish place to live without taking up your entire home. An aquaponics filter keeps the whole shebang clean, and it even comes with LED lighting in case you want to RGB your fish’s home. Go ahead and pick one up. Beautify your home.