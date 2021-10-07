Crock-Pot Alexa-Enabled 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker | $100 | Amazon



If you’re the type of person who makes a home-cooked meal in your Crock-Pot often, you’re probably tired of running back and forth from your living room to your kitchen to start and stop your cooker or change settings, etc. Pick up this Crock-Pot Alexa-Enabled 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker for just $100 at Amazon and let Alexa start doing all the work. Use the voice assistant to start and stop your slow cooker, program tim es, change heat settings, and check the status of your meal from wherever you are. You can even set the temperature and change things up while out and about. Plus, this cooker can hold 6 quarts, so there’s plenty of dinner to go around. Physically starting and stopping a Crock-Pot dinner is so retro.