Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch) | $40



This turn-based, tactical RPG stars that character you got unreasonably mad about when they were announced as Super Smash Brothers Ultimate DLC. You play a Byleth in a story has you siding with, you guessed it, one of three houses comprised of lovable students represented by a royal from one of three territories. You are their professor which means you are in full control of their life and death—much like they are here for grad students. I haven’t played myself, but some of my friends absolutely adore the series. If you like tactical JRPGs, this is a must. And the top it all off, the game is $20 off.